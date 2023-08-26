Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,076 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

