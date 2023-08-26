TD Cowen Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $180.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

