Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNISF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

