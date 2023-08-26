Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 56.0% in August

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH opened at $16.57 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

