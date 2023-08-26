Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

