Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.