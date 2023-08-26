TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

