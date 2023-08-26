Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in August

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.86.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
