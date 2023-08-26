Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $22.33.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.