Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

