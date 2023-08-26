Terra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.99 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $149.43 million and $16.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002394 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 357,626,327 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

