Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.59. 106,612,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.82. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

