Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 1.6%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Teton Advisors Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.