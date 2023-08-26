Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 1.6%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Teton Advisors Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.