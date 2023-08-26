Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,140 over the last 90 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %
TCBIO stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
