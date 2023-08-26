The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Up 0.9 %

Cato stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Cato has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

