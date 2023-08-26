The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

