The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

GCV opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

