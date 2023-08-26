The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $1.70

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.90 to $1.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

LU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

