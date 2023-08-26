The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 608.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $114,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $320.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.