The Graph (GRT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $816.97 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,737,473,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,165,841,640 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

