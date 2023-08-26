The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock remained flat at $3.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

