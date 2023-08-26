The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,070 shares of company stock worth $6,842,385. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. 1,447,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

