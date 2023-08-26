The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 250.8% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Real Good Food Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RGF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 208,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,626 shares of company stock worth $595,167. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

