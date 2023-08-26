Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,805. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health.

