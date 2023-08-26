Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 7,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,419. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THTX

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.