Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $541.59 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

