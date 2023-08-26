Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $80,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,568 shares of company stock worth $766,722 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.