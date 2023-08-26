Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 569,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,739,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

