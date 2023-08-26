Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Viant Technology worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Viant Technology by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Price Performance
Shares of DSP stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
