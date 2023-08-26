Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

