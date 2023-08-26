Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $484,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

