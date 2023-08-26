Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

