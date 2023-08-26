Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $94.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

