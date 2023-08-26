Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.