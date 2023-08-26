Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $10,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

