Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,609 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IJJ opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

