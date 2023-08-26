Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,012. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

