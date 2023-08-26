Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $217.31. 1,390,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,752. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

