Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

