Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

