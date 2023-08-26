Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

