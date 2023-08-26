Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $259.49. 409,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,213. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

