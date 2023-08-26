Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,440. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

