Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,880. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
