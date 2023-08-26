Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 10825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.57).
Town Centre Securities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.88 million, a P/E ratio of -335.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.58.
About Town Centre Securities
TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
Further Reading
