Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.03 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

