Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 22,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $26.00.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

