Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has $15.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trinity Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $528.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 270.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

