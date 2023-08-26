Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given a C$57.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

Trisura Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$31.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.57. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 92.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

