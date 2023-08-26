TrueFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03240494 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,188,064.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.